Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Heads to AHL

The Islanders assigned Holmstrom to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders pondered whether to send Holmstrom, their first-round pick (23rd overall) in April's draft, to the AHL or back to Sweden, and they decided it would be best for his development to stay in North America. The 18-year-old played in one preseason game and didn't record a point. The adjustment to the North American game can be tough with a smaller sheet of ice, so Holmstrom may experience growing pains even at the minor-league level. However, the Islanders are hoping it will pay off with a top-six forward in a few years.