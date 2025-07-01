Holmstrom signed a two-year, $7.25 million contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Holmstrom will get a significant raise from his $800,000 salary last year. The 24-year-old certainly earned it, logging 20 goals and 45 points over 75 regular-season games while serving in an all-situations role in the Islanders' middle six. The 24-year-old should see similar deployment in 2025-26.