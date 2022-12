Holmstrom has yet to score a goal and only has one assist in nine games since being recalled from the AHL.

The Islanders are still waiting for one of their top offensive prospects to make his mark and prove he belongs in the NHL. If that doesn't happen by the time Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Anthony Beauvillier (shoulder) are ready to return from their injuries, Holmstrom will likely find himself headed back to the AHL.