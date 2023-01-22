Holmstrom scored his second goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Holmstrom has struggled to begin his NHL career, with only two goals and one assist in 20 games this season. The goal was his first point in nine games. Holmstrom is with the team because of injuries to four regular forwards, but he will need to play considerably better to remain in the NHL once the Islanders return to full strength.