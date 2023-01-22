Holmstrom scored his second goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Overall, Holmstrom has to be considered a disappointment, as he only has those two goals and one assist in 20 games this season. The goal was his first point since returning from a knee injury on Jan. 10 and his first point of any kind in nine games. Holmstrom is likely only with the team because of injuries to four of the top forwards. He will need to play considerably better to remain with the team once they return to full strength.