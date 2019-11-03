Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Nets first professional goal

Holmstrom scored the first goal of his professional career as Bridgeport lost to Lehigh Valley 3-2 on Saturday.

Holmstrom has struggled with his transition to North America so far this season. The Islanders surprised some by sending Holmstrom to the AHL rather than let him play in his native Sweden this season. This may be because they want to get Holmstrom acclimated to the smaller ice rinks in North America so he can adapt his game to the NHL style of play. The Islanders have suffered a rash of injuries to their forwards in October, but even if Holmstrom was lighting it up in the AHL, he wasn't expected to play for the Islanders this season.