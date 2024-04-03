Holmstrom scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Chicago.

Holmstrom broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period, punching a loose puck past Petr Mrazek for the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 Islanders victory. It's the first goal since Feb. 20 for Holmstrom -- he came into Tuesday's matchup with just three assists in his last 15 contests. Overall, the 22-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 23 points through 70 games in a bottom-six role.