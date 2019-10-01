Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: No decision yet

The team hasn't decided yet whether Holmstrom will play in Europe or North America, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders took Holmstrom with the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft and now they are trying to determine where it will be best for him to play. It seems the two options are either back in Sweden or with Bridgeport of the AHL. Holmstrom was a surprise pick by the Islanders and never had a real chance to make the team out of camp, especially after missing time due to blocking a shot in Sweden. Holmstrom may eventually provide the offense the team needs, but that time is not now.