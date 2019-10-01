Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: No decision yet
The team hasn't decided yet whether Holmstrom will play in Europe or North America, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders took Holmstrom with the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft and now they are trying to determine where it will be best for him to play. It seems the two options are either back in Sweden or with Bridgeport of the AHL. Holmstrom was a surprise pick by the Islanders and never had a real chance to make the team out of camp, especially after missing time due to blocking a shot in Sweden. Holmstrom may eventually provide the offense the team needs, but that time is not now.
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.