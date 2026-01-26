default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holmstrom (illness) won't be an option for Monday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Maxim Tsyplakov will replace Holmstrom in the lineup Monday. The 24-year-old Holmstrom's next chance to suit up will be in the first half of a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Rangers on Wednesday.

More News