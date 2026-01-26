Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Not available in Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom (illness) won't be an option for Monday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Maxim Tsyplakov will replace Holmstrom in the lineup Monday. The 24-year-old Holmstrom's next chance to suit up will be in the first half of a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Rangers on Wednesday.
