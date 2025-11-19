Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup versus the Stars on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Holmstrom's illness will cost him at least one game, as he did not take the ice for pregame warmups. The 24-year-old's absence will be covered by Maxim Tsyplakov. Holmstrom's next chance to play is Thursday in Detroit.
