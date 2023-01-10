Holmstrom (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list by the Islanders on Tuesday.
That sets the stage for Holmstrom to return Tuesday versus Dallas. He was last in the lineup Dec. 23. Holmstrom has a goal and two points in 14 contests this season.
