Holmstrom only has three goals, one assist, and a rating of minus-1 in 28 games this season.

While it may be unfair to expect Holmstrom to be lighting up the scoreboard in his rookie season, it's safe to say more than one apple was expected from one of the team's top offensive rookies. Holmstrom rarely plays on one of the top two lines, which contributes to his lack of offensive success, but how can coach Lane Lambert justify moving him up to a scoring line when he isn't producing? It's the old chicken or the egg conundrum. Do you wait for him to produce before moving him up, or hope by moving him up, he will produce? The team isn't likely to have the patience to wait for him to figure it out offensively.