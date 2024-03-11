Holmstrom logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Holmstrom has picked up four points over 14 outings since the All-Star break. He set up a Casey Cizikas tally in the first period Sunday. Holmstrom has been limited to a bottom-six role this season, putting up a decent 22 points, 55 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances, with seven of his points coming shorthanded.