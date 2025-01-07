Share Video

Holmstrom (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Holmstrom has already missed the required number of days assuming the team used a retroactive designation, so this move shouldn't impact his recovery timeline. Still, it seems unlikely the 23-year-old winger will be in action versus the Knights on Thursday and probably should be expected to miss both legs of the Isles' two-game road trip.

