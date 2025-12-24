Holmstrom scored a goal and registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Holmstrom played a hand in both of New York's goals in Tuesday's contest, as he found the back of the net in the second period before later assisting the game-winning score with 75 seconds left to play. The pair of points brings his season totals up to seven goals, nine assists, 36 shots on net and 28 blocks through 36 games. The 24-year-old winger has gone on hot and cold stretches this year and remains well off the necessary pace to replicate his 45-point campaign through 75 games a season ago. However, he's currently striking while the iron is hot with seven points over the same number of games. His offensive resurgence gives him solid streaming value across most deep leagues in fantasy if he can maintain his role on the Isles' top line.