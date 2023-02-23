Holmstrom scored his fourth goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

The 2019 first-round pick hasn't been all that productive to begin his NHL career, but Holmstrom has displayed some ability to score in the clutch. Holmstrom has only four goals and one assist through 33 games as a rookie, but half of his goals have been game-winners. He potted the winner in this one, breaking a 1-1 tie halfway through the third period.