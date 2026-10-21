Holmstrom scored a power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

The 25-year-old winger got his stick on a Matthew Schaefer point shot and deflected it past Lukas Dostal late in the first period, giving the Islanders a 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was Holmstrom's first power-play goal and second GWG of the season, and three of his four tallies to begin the campaign have come in the last two games as he skates on the top line with Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri. If he can maintain those prime spots at even strength and with the man advantage, Holmstrom should be able to top his career highs in goals (20) and points (45), set over 75 regular-season contests in 2024-25.