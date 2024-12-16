Holmstrom lit the lamp on two shots and went plus-1 in 16:26 of ice time Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Holmstrom was on the receiving end of a pass from Pierre Engvall that banked off of the former's skate past Arvid Soderblom early in the second period. Holmstrom has produced two goals and two assists over the last two games after registering just one helper across five prior outings. The Swedish winger has been relatively productive in a third-line role and on the No. 2 power-play unit -- he's up to nine goals and 19 points (four on the man advantage) through 32 games. Holmstrom is shooting at a 25.0 percent clip, though, which is more than likely to regress over the course of the season.