Holmstrom (lower body) took part in Monday's practice, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Coach Lane Lambert thought that Holmstrom "looked good" during the session. The Islanders tested him out on the top line during the session, which is an encouraging sign. However, it is unclear if Holmstrom will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Dallas.
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Will miss four-game road trip•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Back with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Drops to AHL•