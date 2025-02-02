Holmstrom notched two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Holmstrom has three goals and three helpers over his last three contests. The winger assisted on goals by Adam Boqvist and Tony DeAngelo in this game. Holmstrom's play has taken a step up in 2024-25 -- he's now at 29 points, 53 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 44 appearances in a middle-six role. With how he's played lately, the 23-year-old can be considered to fill a depth role in fantasy.