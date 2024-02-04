Holmstrom was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

After he was sent down Saturday, Holmstrom will return to the Islanders one day later after both Casey Cizikas (lower body) and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) were shifted to long-term IR. The 22-year-old Holmstrom has 12 goals and 18 points in 48 games this season.