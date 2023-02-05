The Islanders called up Holmstrom from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.
Holmstrom was sent down before the All-Star break but will rejoin the Islanders prior to Monday's matchup with the Flyers. The 21-year-old winger has two goals and an assist in 24 NHL games this season.
