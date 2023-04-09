Holmstrom registered two assists in the Islanders' 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Holmstrom earned the first multi-point game of his career. Through 49 contests this season, the rookie forward has six goals and nine points. Holmstrom entered Saturday's action averaging 11:05 of ice time in 2022-23, but he averaged 12:58 over his previous eight contests and logged 12:10 versus the Flyers, so the 21-year-old has at least seen a modest increase in his workload.