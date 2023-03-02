Holmstrom was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
As expected, Holmstrom's reassignment Wednesday was a paper move. The 21-year-old will likely be in the lineup Saturday versus the Red Wings.
