Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Returns to practice
Holmstrom (foot) participated in his first training camp practice Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Holmstrom had been dealing with the foot injury since blocking a shot while playing in Sweden. The injury forced him to miss all of rookie camp and the first couple of days of training camp. Holmstrom will look to impress the coaching staff and hope they will want to give him a look to open the season, but it's expected that he will return to play in Sweden this year.
