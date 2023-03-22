Holmstrom provided a goal in the Islanders' 7-2 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.
Holmstrom didn't record a point in his previous nine appearances. He's up to five goals and six points in 43 outings this season. The 21-year-old entered the contest averaging just 10:51 of ice time, so it's not shocking that his offensive contributions have been rare.
