Holmstrom scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Holmstrom has done well to maintain a middle-six role lately, earning five goals and three assists over 10 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger doesn't see much power-play time, which is likely to limit his ability to sustain his recent scoring pace. He's now at 30 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 47 outings this season.