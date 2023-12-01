Holmstrom netted a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Holmstrom interestingly has now collected six markers in 21 contests this season without providing a single assist -- no other player has tallied more goals in 2023-24 without registering a helper. The 22-year-old also has a 31.6 shooting percentage, which is likely unsustainable, so don't be surprised if his goal-scoring pace declines.