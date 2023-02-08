Holmstrom supplied a goal in a 4-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Holmstrom's marker came at 18:29 of the first period and extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0. It was his third goal and fourth point in 26 contests with the Islanders this season. Holmstrom was held off the scoresheet in his previous five NHL games. He's also provided three goals and five points in 16 contests with AHL Bridgeport in 2022-23.