Holmstrom scored a goal on three shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Holmstrom fired home a one-timer pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau to extend the Islanders' lead to 3-1. The Swedish forward now has three goals in his last four games as he seems to be heating up offensively. Holmstrom should continue to skate on the Islanders' third line.