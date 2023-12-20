Holmstrom scored a goal on three shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.
Holmstrom fired home a one-timer pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau to extend the Islanders' lead to 3-1. The Swedish forward now has three goals in his last four games as he seems to be heating up offensively. Holmstrom should continue to skate on the Islanders' third line.
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Scores shorthanded game-winner•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Scores in victory over Hurricanes•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Dealing with illness•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Tickles twine again Thursday•