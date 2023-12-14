Holmstrom tallied a shorthanded goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Anaheim.

Holmstrom put the Islanders ahead 4-3 with less than two minutes remaining in the third period, beating John Gibson for his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal this year. The 22-year-old Holmstrom now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and 10 points through 27 games in his second NHL season.