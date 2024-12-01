Holmstrom scored two goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
Holmstrom found the back of the net on even strength midway through the second period, and the 23-year-old winger closed the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the final frame. He's been on a tear of late with braces in back-to-back games, as he also notched two goals in the 5-4 loss to the Jets on Friday, and he's recorded five goals, and six total points, over his last six appearances.
