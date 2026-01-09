Holmstrom scored a goal and took four shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss against the Predators.

Holmstrom scored a goal in the 9-0 thrashing of the Islanders and netted the team's lone goal here, giving him four goals over his last eight appearances. The second-line center has been effective in front of goal in that span, tallying four goals on 13 shots taken. Holmstrom has 20 points in 43 games, but he's a bit behind the pace to repeat the career-best season he had in 2024-25 with 45 points in 75 contests. Right now, he has some streaming upside but not much else.