Holmstrom was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Holmstrom has been a fixture in the Islanders' lineup lately, so this is likely a paper move to accrue cap space. The 21-year-old has just four goals and one assist through 36 games at the NHL level this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Pots fourth NHL goal, second GWG•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: One assist this season•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Scores in win over Seattle•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Recalled Sunday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Bound for Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Lights lamp in loss•