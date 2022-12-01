Holmstrom was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
This may just be a paper move -- Holmstrom has played in the last four games and the Islanders have a trio of injured forwards that are questionable for Friday's game versus the Predators. Holmstrom has one assist through four games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Earns first NHL point•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Called up, set for debut•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Called up Thursday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Returns to AHL affiliate•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Ascends to playoff roster•