Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Set to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Holmstrom missed Tuesday's game against the Stars due to an illness, but he'll be able to return to action following a minimal absence. Over 19 appearances this season, he's recorded four goals, five assists, 22 blocked shots, five hits and six PIM while averaging 15:41 of ice time.
