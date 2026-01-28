Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Set to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom (illness) was on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, signaling that he's slated to return to action against the Rangers.
Holmstrom missed Monday's matchup against the Flyers due to an illness, but he should be back after a one-game absence. Across 11 appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's recorded four goals, two assists, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-5 rating while averaging 17:57 of ice time.
