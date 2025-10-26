Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

He also scored in the shootout. Holmstrom is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists; seven shots). The 24-year-old winger delivered 45 points, including 20 goals, last season, so 50 may be possible for 2025-26.