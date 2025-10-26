Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Shorthanded and shootout snipes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
He also scored in the shootout. Holmstrom is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists; seven shots). The 24-year-old winger delivered 45 points, including 20 goals, last season, so 50 may be possible for 2025-26.
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Goal, assist in blowout win•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Puts up helper Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Inks two-year deal•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Four-point outburst in defeat•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Lends helper Sunday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Bends twine in win•