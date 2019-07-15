Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Signs entry-level contract
Holmstrom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday.
The Islanders selected Holmstrom with the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft. The 18-year-old forward spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with HV71's J20 squad in Sweden's SuperElit league, racking up seven goals and 20 points in 21 games. Holmstrom may get an invite to New York's training camp, but he's fully expected to return to his native Sweden for the 2019-20 season, so he's probably at least a few years away from getting his first taste of NHL action.
