Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Slow start at Bridgeport
Holmstrom is off to a slow start to his pro career as he only has one point, an assist, in four games for Bridgeport of the AHL.
Holmstrom was the 23rd overall player taken in the 2019 NHL draft by the Islanders. It was somewhat of a surprise that the Isles elected to have him start his career in the AHL rather than return to Sweden to play in the Swedish Elite League. Holmstrom has yet to light the lamp as he is struggling to find his offensive game and also has a minus-3 rating. The Islanders need offensive help but it may take several seasons before Holmstrom is in a position to provide it.
