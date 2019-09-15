Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Started skating
Holmstrom (foot) has started to skate on his own Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Holmstrom missed rookie camp and now the first two days of training camp after blocking a puck with his foot in Sweden. Coach Barry Trotz believes Holmstrom should be able to return to practice in the very near future. Holmstrom is expected to return to Sweden to play this season once his time at training camp has come to an end.
