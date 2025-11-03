Holmstrom scored a goal, put two shots on net and recorded a block in Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

Holmstrom scored the game-winning goal with less than 35 seconds to go in regulation to break the 2-2 tie. With his late score, the 24-year-old winger has four goals, eight points and 13 shots on net in 12 games this season. Seven of Holmstrom's points have come in his last seven appearances as he continues to be an efficient source of offense for the Islanders. With goals on 30.8 percent of his shots this season, Holmstrom is worth streaming in fantasy formats that place an emphasis on points until that number eventually comes down.