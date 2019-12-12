Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Still learning in AHL

Holmstrom only has two goals in 14 games since being sent down to Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Holmstrom was also goalless in nine games for the Islanders earlier this season. The good news is that Holmstrom was told by general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz upon being sent down that learning to play Islander hockey was more important than scoring goals. What that means is that they know Holmstrom can score, what they want him to do is play better in his defensive zone. This is how the Islanders play hockey, from the goaltender on out. Holmstrom could still see time for the Islanders this season, but it may take a few injuries before that call up is made once again.