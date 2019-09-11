Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Still not skating
Holmstrom (soreness) still hasn't participated in rookie camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
There is no word yet to the severity of the injury or what body part is injured, but it's not considered to be serious in any case. Holmstrom was a surprise pick for the Islanders at 23rd overall in this year's draft, but he still has a long way to go before playing for the club. The Islanders are searching for offense, something they hope Holmstrom will provide sooner rather than later.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.