Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Still not skating

Holmstrom (soreness) still hasn't participated in rookie camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There is no word yet to the severity of the injury or what body part is injured, but it's not considered to be serious in any case. Holmstrom was a surprise pick for the Islanders at 23rd overall in this year's draft, but he still has a long way to go before playing for the club. The Islanders are searching for offense, something they hope Holmstrom will provide sooner rather than later.