Holmstrom is still under quarantine and hasn't been able to participate in training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This likely means that any chance Holmstrom might have had to make the team out of training camp has come and gone. Holmstrom will probably start the season with Bridgeport of the AHL, and that might've been the case even if he was in camp with the team. The future is still somewhat bright for Holmstrom, but more seasoning is needed before we see him in an Islander's uniform once again.