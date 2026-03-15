Holmstrom scored two goals, including the game-winning tally, and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Holmstrom found the back of the net twice in a three-minute span, even scoring his second tally while the Islanders were at a man disadvantage. With the pair of tallies, he now has 16 goals, 35 points, 79 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 65 outings this season. The 24-year-old's two-goal effort Saturday snapped his five-game scoreless streak. The contest was also his first time connecting with his new linemate Brayden Schenn, who recorded the primary assist on Holmstrom's first goal. Holmstrom is poised for a sizable offensive role down the stretch for the Islanders, giving him solid fantasy value in various league formats moving forward.