Holmstrom was temporarily assigned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Holmstrom is expected to be recalled from the minors before Saturday's season opener versus Buffalo. He could begin the 2023-24 campaign on the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. Holmstrom notched six goals, nine points and 39 shots on goal in 50 appearances last season.