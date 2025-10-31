Holmstrom scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Holmstrom drove the net between the circles while the teams skated 4-on-4 and went top shelf to cut the lead to 4-2 at 10:48 of the third frame. He has three goals in his last four games, and five of his six points this season have come in the last five games (three goals, two assists).