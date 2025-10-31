Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Third goal in four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.
Holmstrom drove the net between the circles while the teams skated 4-on-4 and went top shelf to cut the lead to 4-2 at 10:48 of the third frame. He has three goals in his last four games, and five of his six points this season have come in the last five games (three goals, two assists).
More News
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Shorthanded and shootout snipes•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Goal, assist in blowout win•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Puts up helper Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Inks two-year deal•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Four-point outburst in defeat•
-
Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Lends helper Sunday•