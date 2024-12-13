Holmstrom collected a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Chicago.

The three points were a season high for Holmstrom, but the 23-year-old winger has produced three multi-point performances over the last eight games, piling up five goals and eight points in that span. The 23rd overall pick in the 2019 Draft hasn't consistently worked his way into a prime lineup spot quite yet, but he's seeing second-unit power-play time and is taking advantage of the ongoing absences of Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (lower body).