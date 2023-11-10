Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 22-year-old banged home a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the counter-attack early in the third period to tie the game at 2-2, but the Isles experienced another late collapse after that. Holmstrom has only four goals and zero assists in 11 games this season, but three of the tallies -- including two shorties -- have come in the first four games of November. The 2019 first-round pick showed a bit of an offensive spark at AHL Bridgeport a couple years ago, scoring 12 goals and 43 points over 68 games in 2021-22 as a 20-year-old, but as yet Holmstrom hasn't gotten many opportunities to make an impact in the NHL.